Priorities for work of CSTO in 2018 determined

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev defined the priorities of the CSTO in 2018. He told about it yesterday at the meeting.

In his words, priority directions in 2018 will be the expansion of instruments of interaction of the CSTO member states in the military sphere, the organization of practical and military-technical cooperation, participation in the formation of an international system to counter terrorism, joint response to threats of cyber security, increasing the effectiveness of measures for illegal drug trafficking.

«We hope that these directions will find support among the members of the organization, and together they will be resolved,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.