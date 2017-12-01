CSTO session begins with congratulations of Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The CSTO session began with congratulations of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov. After that the heads of state proceeded to consideration of agenda.

The welcoming speech was delivered by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. «I want to address the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, who is participating for the first time in the session of the Collective Security Council. I think, I will express a common opinion, wishing you every success and fruitful work at a difficult post in difficult time,» he said.