CSTO session begins with congratulations of Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The CSTO session began with congratulations of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov. After that the heads of state proceeded to consideration of agenda.

The welcoming speech was delivered by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. «I want to address the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, who is participating for the first time in the session of the Collective Security Council. I think, I will express a common opinion, wishing you every success and fruitful work at a difficult post in difficult time,» he said.

According to Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus is a consistent supporter of strengthening the authority of the organization. The CSTO demonstrates a positive dynamic in resolving important issues. The large agenda includes more than ten questions. It has been adopted and worked out in advance, he said.
