Chairman of Bishkek city council resigns

The chairman of the Bishkek city council Kanatbek Muzuraliev (Respublika — Ata Jurt) stepped down from office at his own request. He stated this yesterday at a regular session.

He explained his decision by the fact that the majority coalition broke up.

Recall, SDPK faction was going to withdraw the head of Bishkek city council.

Kanatbek Muzuraliev thanked his colleagues for their joint work. «It’s up to you to decide. In any case, until 2020, we remain deputies, colleagues. And everything comes back as a boomerang,» he said.
