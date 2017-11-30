PM to fly to Sochi to attend meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government

Prime Minister Sapar Isakov will participate in the 16th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Sochi on November 30 — December 1, the Department for Public Relations and Mass Media of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, a number of bilateral meetings is planned.

As noted, the meetings will be held in narrow and expanded formats, where the prospects and measures to deepen trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the SCO countries will be discussed.

Following the meeting, it is planned to sign a number of documents.