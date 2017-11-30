12:19
Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region

The number of cases of HIV transmission from mother to child has decreased tenfold in Osh region, the press center of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, official statistics on new cases of HIV infection in the region is stabilizing.

«Since the beginning of the year, 38 cases of infection have been detected in Osh, while 48 cases were registered in the past year over the same period. Sexual transmission of the infection predominates, the sex partners of people who use injecting drugs play a role as well as the migrants,» the Health Ministry quotes the Director of the Osh regional AIDS center Elmira Narmatova as saying.

«Cases of HIV infection among injected drugs addicts have noticeably decreased, but there are also problems. On the one hand, we protect the rights of patients with HIV infection, on the other — definitely we can not influence the examination of sexual partners without their consent. Blood sampling for HIV is carried out only with the consent of a patient,» Elmira Narmatova said.
