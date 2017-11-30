10:08
Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why he chose Russia for 1st visit

Summarizing the results of the working trip, Sooronbai Jeenbekov explained to journalists why he chose Russia for his first visit.

«It could not be otherwise. The Russian Federation remains for us the main strategic partner and ally. I am grateful to Vladimir Putin for the invitation. We discussed topical issues, prospects for further cooperation. I had the opportunity to hand him the highest award of the Kyrgyz Republic — the Order of Manas of the 1st degree. Our delegation was welcomed very warm. All the issues that we discussed will be resolved,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov explained.
