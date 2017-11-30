10:09
Russia allocates money for program of industrial development of Kyrgyzstan

Russia allocated $ 500,000 to create a program for sustainable industrial development of Kyrgyzstan for 2017-2020. The Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Russia Gennady Gatilov stated, speaking at the 6th UN forum on industrial development (UNIDO), TASS reported.

According to him, the total amount of investments in the gas transportation and gas distribution network of Kyrgyzstan will be 100 billion rubles. The level of gas infrastructure development as a result should grow from the current 22 to 60 percent.

«We consider Kyrgyzstan’s participation in UNIDO Country Partnership Programme especially promising. This will allow to fuller disclosing the industrial potential of the republic,» Gennady Gatilov said.
