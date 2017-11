The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, considers it symbolic that he made his first visit to Russia . He said this at a meeting with the Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev.

It is symbolic that I, as President of the Kyrgyz Republic, made my first visit to the Russian Federation. This shows that Kyrgyzstan is firmly committed to strengthening the alliance and strategic partnership of our countries. Sooronbai Jeenbekov