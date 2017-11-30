10:08
Dmitry Medvedev hopes that Kyrgyzstan to continue following chosen path

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev hopes that Kyrgyzstan will continue to follow the chosen path. The day before, the talks of the head of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov with Dmitry Medvedev were held.

Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev congratulated Sooronbai Jeenbekov on his election as president. «We have repeatedly met when you were the prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, and discussed topical issues of trade, economic, investment, humanitarian cooperation between our close countries,» he said.

We hope that the continuity of what you have done as a prime minister and the results of work of the previous president will be preserved as well as the continuation of the working contacts that are currently under way.

Dmitry Medvedev

He stressed that relations between the two countries have reached a new level in recent years. «This is connected with the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, to which you made a significant contribution, and in the context of the accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Eurasian Economic Union. I look forward to continuing cooperation in all these areas,» Dmitry Medvedev said.
