Prime Minister confirms that deputy to take place of first vice prime minister

«Your colleague will come to the place of the first vice prime minister,» Prime Minister Sapar Isakov said today at the session of the Parliament.

According to the head of the Cabinet, the candidacy for the post of first deputy prime minister is still determined. This issue is related to amendments to the Constitution, which will enter into force on December 1, 2017.

Recall, a constitutional amendment will enter into force from December 1, according to which the deputy of the Parliament, who will take the post of prime minister or first vice prime minister, retains his deputy mandate.

Earlier it was reported that the chairman of the parliamentary committee on international affairs Askarbek Shadiev (member of Bir Bol faction) is applying for the vacant seat of the first vice prime minister.
