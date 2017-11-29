19:18
Deputies of Parliament adopt republic's budget for 2018

The deputies of the Parliament today in the final third reading adopted the republic’s budget for 2018 and the draft for 2019-2020. The decision was made today at the meeting.

Recall, the revenues of the republican budget for 2018 are expected to reach 140,882 billion soms (26.2 percent of GDP).

Expenses will make up 161,149 billion soms (30 percent of GDP). The limit of the budget deficit is set at 20,267 billion soms that is 3.8 percent of GDP.

All 108 registered deputies voted for the document in the third reading.
