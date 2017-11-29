KR postpones ratification of Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities

«The implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities requires significant funds. Now we don’t have them,» Prime Minister Sapar Isakov said today at the session of the Parliament.

Deputy Natalia Nikitenko drew attention to the fact that the government doesn’t submit a convention for ratification, referring to the lack of funds. At the same time, she is sure that not much money is needed. In addition, part of the convention’s activities can be planned and already partially provided in state programs.

However, the head of the Cabinet Sapar Isakov expressed a different opinion.

«I studied this convention in detail when I was still working as the head of the Presidential Administration. The analysis shows that until we get on the track of serious economic development, it’s too early to talk about ratification. It requires considerable money. Since 2023, we will have the peak of payments of foreign borrowings. It will be from $ 300 million a year. This is a huge amount,» Sapar Isakov parried.