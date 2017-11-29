15:03
+4
USD 69.70
EUR 82.97
RUB 1.19
English

Russian retail chains managers to advise on entry into EEU market

Representatives of large retail chains of Russia will arrive in Kyrgyzstan in January. The Economy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov stated today at a session of the Parliament.

According to him, Russian businessmen will hold a forum in Bishkek and will give explanations about the mechanism of entering the market, the quality of the goods, the assortment and the required volumes.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sapar Isakov reminded that the quality of goods exported to EEU from Kyrgyzstan should comply with technical regulations.

«All products that meet these technical regulations are sold to Kazakhstan and Russia. Products of lower quality are not sold in large stores, but only in spontaneous markets. This is the problem. Therefore, we think that, through fierce competition, the quality of these products will improve from day to day. In the next 3-4 years, the volume and assortment in agriculture will grow,» Sapar Isakov concluded.
link:
views: 61
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to introduce mandatory vehicle inspection
Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries
New members may join EEU
Kyrgyz entrepreneurs not ready for implementation of EEU Customs Code
EEU work based on whims, not on documents
Two states fully ratify Customs Code of EEU
Kyrgyzstan accused of arms smuggling
Judicial decision within framework of EEU to have only advisory character
There must be clear understanding – EEU is economic union, not political one
Dmitry Pankin: There are thousands of uncoordinated issues in EEU
Popular
Budget of Kyrgyzstan 2018. Everything you need to know about it Budget of Kyrgyzstan 2018. Everything you need to know about it
Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries
Tourist fee for foreigners proposed in Kyrgyzstan Tourist fee for foreigners proposed in Kyrgyzstan
Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan