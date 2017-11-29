Kyrgyzstan to solve problems with phytosanitary and veterinary control itself

Kyrgyzstan will independently solve problems related to phytosanitary and veterinary control. This was announced today at a meeting of the Parliament by Prime Minister Sapar Isakov.

«We will carry out these activities on our own. We have partners. With their help we will try to finish the work on creating laboratories. The budget provides means for this, but not completely,» Sapar Isakov said.

At the same time, the head of the Cabinet refused to answer the deputies’ questions about how much the volume of trade in Kyrgyzstan fell due to the difficulties on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. Earlier, Sapar Isakov suggested the deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov personally tell him about the construction of laboratories during the break. The Prime Minister didn’t voice the current situation on the border at the meeting.

Kazakhstan in July this year ratified an agreement on the allocation of $ 100 million to Kyrgyzstan . The money was provided for the implementation of measures for Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union. In particular, the improvement of the customs infrastructure in the Kyrgyz section of the customs border of the Union, bringing the sanitary, veterinary and phytosanitary systems of the republic into compliance with the requirements of the EEU.