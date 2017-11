The government believes that it is necessary to fire officials who do not fulfill projects on the public investment program. Prime Minister Sapar Isakov announced today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, in case of loss of budget revenues, the Cabinet will take measures against ministries and departments that have not fulfilled the plan.

«It’s just irresponsible. Some agencies do not fulfill their duties. Heads of such departments must be dismissed,» Sapar Isakov concluded.