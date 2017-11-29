15:03
Budget provides 27 million soms for protection of migrants in 2018

The budget will allocate 27 million soms for protection of migrants in 2018. This was announced today at the session of the Parliament.

According to the State Migration Service, today there are 717,000 Kyrgyzstanis working abroad. Since 2018, the agency plans to launch a new project to protect their rights.

«One of the important areas of our work is the protection of the rights of migrants. Together with the Foreign Ministry, we have 21 contiguous functions. We plan to increase the staff of lawyers in the consulates. Since the new year, the project will start working,» Medetbek Aidaraliev, the head of the service, said.
