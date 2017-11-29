10:08
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan may grow by other two soms

Sagyndyk Mamatomorov, the head of the regulated spheres department of the State Antimonopoly Agency, told 24.kg news agency why the prices for gasoline are rising and whether they will decrease.

According to him, fuel prices have been rising since September. On average, the cost rose by 4.5 percent. This is due to the fact that in Russia the selling price for fuel has increased due to repair at the plants.

There was a shortage of gasoline in Russia. Consequently, fuel has been imported in Kyrgyzstan in fewer amounts. In addition, quotes on the exchanges increased. For two weeks, liter of gasoline AI 80 went up by 40 tyiyn, and Ai 92 — by 60 tyiyn.

«Decrease in prices should be expected after the repair at the Russian refineries is completed. However, it is necessary to take into account that the companies purchased fuel taking into account the duties. In December, gasoline will still grow in price, and from January the fuel will come from Russia without duties, then their cost will fall,» Sagyndyk Mamatomorov said.
