Kumtor allocates $ 50 million for waste treatment facilities for Issyk-Kul Lake

Prime Minister Sapar Isakov met the day before with the Chief Executive Officer at Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry.

According to the press service, during the meeting the current state and prospects of joint cooperation were discussed.

The head of government noted that the Kyrgyz side, as the largest shareholder, is interested in the stable operation of the company and its further development.

«The government is committed to effective joint work and creating favorable conditions for the operation of Kumtor mine, as well as Kyrgyz citizens, the company’s employees,» Sapar Isakov said.

The Prime Minister noted with satisfaction that within the framework of the Strategic Agreement with Centerra Gold Inc. in the near future, the National Cancer Center will be equipped with modern medical equipment.

The government noted that preparations have begun for the installation of waste treatment facilities on Issyk-Kul Lake , in which the company invests $ 50 million.

Sapar Isakov expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Canadian company for supporting large-scale social projects in the country.

He noted that the company has implemented the recommendation of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic to review the composition of the top management of Kumtor Gold Company and the appointment of citizens of the country. Up to date, three of the company’s five directors are Kyrgyz citizens.

Scott Perry, CEO at Centerra Gold Inc., stressed the importance of preserving the continuity of the country’s policy line, which, among other things, is aimed at the progressive development of relations with Centerra Gold Inc.

Scott Perry stressed that the company is ready to further deepening of cooperation with the Kyrgyz side. During the meeting, the parties also expressed interest and discussed measures for the further development of Centerra Gold Inc., as well as the expansion of its assets.