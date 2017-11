«Taking into account the stable solvency of Kyrgyzstan on the state external debt for medium and long periods, bankruptcy is not a threat to the country,» Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said in an interview with the Russian TASS agency.

According to him, the national debt of the country is stable and no risks associated with servicing the public debt are expected. Repayment of loans will be carried out from the republican budget, and there are necessary resources for this.