Kyrgyzstan has not received invitations to send military to Syria

« Kyrgyzstan has not received any invitations from anyone and does not negotiate with any party on sending the military to Syria ,» President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said in an interview with the Russian TASS news agency.

According to him, the possibility of sending a peacekeeping contingent to Syria was considered at a meeting of the CSTO Permanent Council. However, the issue was not further developed.

«This requires a unanimous decision of all the CSTO countries, obtaining a positive resolution of the UN Security Council, and, most importantly, the consent of the Parliament. Thus, the decision to send our military personnel to Syria requires long conciliation procedures,» the president said.

If this issue continues, it will be resolved strictly on the basis of our national interests and ensuring the security of Kyrgyzstan. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The head of state noted that the level of terrorism threat coming from Afghanistan remains high for Central Asian states. Of particular concern is the activity of religious extremist groups in the northern provinces of Afghanistan , especially along the border with Tajikistan and Turkmenistan .