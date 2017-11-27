03:22
+3
USD 69.71
EUR 82.67
RUB 1.19
English

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov names main allies of Kyrgyzstan

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov gave an interview to the Russian agency TASS. During the conversation, he named the main allies of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the situation in the world becomes more complicated with each passing year. This is due to a slowdown in the growth of the world economy, the intensification of international terrorism and religious extremism. The growth of globalization and the development of integration processes also make adjustments to the nature of interstate relations.

«In this regard, Kyrgyzstan will increase multifaceted cooperation with strategic and traditional partners both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the CIS, the SCO, the CSTO, the EEU,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

Specifically, we intend to deepen our allied relations with Russia, the main strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan. China remains an important strategic and trade-economic partner.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«In addition, it is necessary to strengthen good-neighborly and mutually beneficial relations with the countries of Central Asia on the principles of mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s affairs. Of course, we will continue to develop cooperation with European partners, in particular, in strengthening the parliamentarism and implementing the national program of digital transformation «Taza Koom», the head of state concluded.
link:
views: 163
Print
Related
Contract for rehabilitation of 23 streets in Bishkek signed with Chinese company
Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev awards Order “Manas” to Vladimir Putin
Kyrgyzstan issues brochure for migrants going to Russia
New members may join EEU
Kyrgyzstan searches for victims of robbery attacks on foreigners
Almazbek Atambayev considers final visit as president to Russia to be symbolic
Smart City project can be entrusted to Chinese company Huawei
Kyrgyzstanis commit 1,419 crimes in Russia in 2017
Bishkek hosts exhibition of Chinese masters of porcelain painting
Popular
Budget of Kyrgyzstan 2018. Everything you need to know about it Budget of Kyrgyzstan 2018. Everything you need to know about it
Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan
Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries
Beer and low-alcohol beverages to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan Beer and low-alcohol beverages to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan