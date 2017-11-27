President Sooronbai Jeenbekov names main allies of Kyrgyzstan

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov gave an interview to the Russian agency TASS. During the conversation, he named the main allies of Kyrgyzstan .

According to him, the situation in the world becomes more complicated with each passing year. This is due to a slowdown in the growth of the world economy, the intensification of international terrorism and religious extremism. The growth of globalization and the development of integration processes also make adjustments to the nature of interstate relations.

«In this regard, Kyrgyzstan will increase multifaceted cooperation with strategic and traditional partners both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the CIS, the SCO, the CSTO, the EEU,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

Specifically, we intend to deepen our allied relations with Russia, the main strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan. China remains an important strategic and trade-economic partner. Sooronbai Jeenbekov