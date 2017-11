Turdunazir Bekboev was appointed the head of the State, Territorial Management and Personnel Work Department of the Presidential Administration. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree.

Turdunazir Bekboev was an advisor to the Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov, served as Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of the Kyrgyz Republic .

Almazbek Musabekov resigned in October.