Pamir Kyrgyz to be provided with household utensils, TV sets and clothes

Pamir Kyrgyz, who moved to Naryn region, will be provided with household utensils and clothing, the portal of state procurement reported.

The Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic in Naryn region announced a tender for the purchase of household items, clothing and medicines for the period of adaptation.

The returnees will be bought clothes, shoes, bedding, furniture, household appliances, utensils, medical essentials. A separate lot is the purchase of six plasma TVs.

The Government of the Kyrgyz Republic allocated 948,000 soms for these purposes.

In October, six families of Pamir Kyrgyz arrived in Kyrgyzstan. According to the State Service of Migration, about 2,100 ethnic Kyrgyz live in Pamir. In Little Pamir they live in eight villages and have 208 households — there are more than 1,200 people there. In the Great Pamir live 825 Kyrgyz in six villages.
