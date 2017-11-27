Almost two thousand drivers fined for week for speeding up

During the week-long raid «At the wheel», 1,862 drivers in
According to it, in total 17,758 violations of traffic rules were detected. Including: 529 facts of passage to the prohibiting signal of a traffic light, 285 facts of driving a vehicle with technical malfunctions, 2,387 cases of non-compliance with traffic signs, 642 cars were placed into the tow pound for parking violations.
In addition, 243 cases of driving in a state of intoxication were registered and 361 — without a driver’s license.
Fines for more than 10 million soms were issued.