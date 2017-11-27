15:23
+3
USD 69.71
EUR 82.67
RUB 1.19
Almost two thousand drivers fined for week for speeding up

During the week-long raid «At the wheel», 1,862 drivers in Kyrgyzstan were fined for speeding, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, in total 17,758 violations of traffic rules were detected. Including: 529 facts of passage to the prohibiting signal of a traffic light, 285 facts of driving a vehicle with technical malfunctions, 2,387 cases of non-compliance with traffic signs, 642 cars were placed into the tow pound for parking violations.

In addition, 243 cases of driving in a state of intoxication were registered and 361 — without a driver’s license.

Fines for more than 10 million soms were issued.
