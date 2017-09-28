13:02
+9
USD 68.44
EUR 80.31
RUB 1.18
English

Chaarat Gold sees investment climate improvement in Kyrgyzstan

Exploration and development company Chaarat Gold is planning to speed up the timeline at its Tulkubash mine in the Kyrgyz Republic following an improvement in the backdrop for miners in the country. Proactiveinvestors.co.uk. reported.

«The improving climate in the country for mining companies has been demonstrated not only by the recent licence agreement signed by the Kyrgyz Government and Chaarat, confirming approval for the plan to take stages one and two of the Chaarat Project to production, but also the successful conclusion of the long running dispute between the Kyrgyz government and Centerra in relation to the Kumtor mine,» Chaarat Gold Holdings Chairman Martin Andersson said.

He added he was delighted with progress over the past months, which has seen good drilling results and all local permitting secured.

«The management team are now working on budgets, plans and timelines to accelerate construction ahead of securing the full construction financing,» Martin Andersson said.

The company recently raised $15million from a convertible loan issue to fund completion of a bankable feasibility study at the project. An intensive drilling programme and construction of access road is already underway.
link:
views: 70
Print
Related
New shades of Kyrgyz gold
Over 8.2 tons of gold produced at Kumtor mine since beginning of 2017
Results of 7 months. Economy growing, prices falling
Millions invested in fireworks and hotels in Kyrgyzstan
Revenues from testing and stamping of jewelry increase 2.2 times for year
Arab Coordination Group to invest $ 357 million in projects in Kyrgyzstan
Government considering possibility of gold mining near Natural Park
Economy of Kyrgyzstan depends only on price of gold and oil
Gold bars of Kara-Balta refinery meet international standards
Almaz Alimbekov about investors interested in loss-making Makmal
Popular
Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections
Scandal with Liglass Trading. Is it just the beginning? Scandal with Liglass Trading. Is it just the beginning?
Sonoko Kiuchi: Common feature between Kyrgyzstan and Japan – eating noodles Sonoko Kiuchi: Common feature between Kyrgyzstan and Japan – eating noodles
Almazbek Atambayev awards Secretary-General of United Nations Dostuk Order Almazbek Atambayev awards Secretary-General of United Nations Dostuk Order