Elena Nagornaya offered to pay $ 1 million as collateral for MegaCom

Elena Nagornaya was offered to pay $ 1 million as a pledge guaranteeing the purchase of MegaCom company. The State Property Management Fund informed 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that such a proposal came from the deputies of the Parliament, members of the commission — Nurbek Alimbekov, Saidulla Nyshanov, Akylbek Zhaparov, Talant Mamytov, Adyl Junus uulu.

The State Fund has not yet decided whether this fee will be refundable in case the deal does not take place. Elena Nagornaya is studying the proposal of the commission. Her lawyers from Switzerland came to Bishkek for talks.

Under the terms of the company’s sale, the bidders must submit a price offer for the acquisition of 100 percent of shares not lower than 13.5 billion soms. The buyer must pay 7 percent of the commission fee in excess of the selling price. He or she takes on all the lawsuits against the cellular operator.