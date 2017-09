«The growth rate of tourism has increased in Kyrgyzstan ,» Chubak Omorov, Deputy Director of the Department at the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism, said at a press conference timed to the World Tourism Day.

According to him, this is demonstrated not only by investments and the number of tourists themselves, but also by the expansion of the service sector. So, for the last year, the number of economic entities has increased by 4,000.

«In 2017, we are developing a concept of tourism, based on the development of mountain, cultural and jailoo (pasture) tourism,» Chubak Omorov said.

World Tourism Day is marked all over the world on September 27.