Mobile battalion to combat street crime fromed in Bishkek

Within the framework of the reform of the Bishkek Main Department of Internal Affairs, a mobile battalion is being formed on the basis of the department. The head of the organization and inspection department of the Bishkek city police department Syimyk Zhakypov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the battalion will serve in three shifts for 8 hours, that is, round the clock. «The staff is currently being considered. The city will be divided into blocks. In addition to servicing the calls coming to « 102» from the townspeople, the battalion will deal with the fight against street crimes,» he said.