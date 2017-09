Tokmak town

Almazbek Atambayev answered questions from residents of Kemin and Chui districts, as well as, the Information Policy Department of the President’s Office reported.

According to it, the questions of the gathered concerned the construction of schools, gas supply and heat supply of Tokmak, the activities of social facilities.

The President recalled of the inadmissibility of using administrative resources during elections, conducting illegal campaigning and buying of votes. He told that a criminal case has already been opened on the complaint about the pressure on students from the teacher of one of the capital’s universities.