Bishkek gets ready for Shanghai Spirit 2017 Arts Festival

Bishkek will host Shanghai Spirit 2017 Arts Festival. The coordinator of the Youth Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization from Kyrgyzstan Taalaybek Daiyrbekov said this at a press conference.

According to him, the initiative to hold such a festival appeared in July 2017. This forum was designed to unite the youth of the SCO countries and get acquainted with the culture of the participating countries. Taalaybek Daiyrbekov recalled that in 2013 the Kyrgyz side had already held a youth forum. Issues of culture and art of the SCO countries are on the agenda now.

«The festival will last three days — from September 28 to September 30 — and will involve cinema, painting and theater. High art is an indicator of civilization and development of society. Shanghai Spirit is an excellent opportunity for art workers and students to learn about the culture of the SCO member states, because nothing unites as much as art,» manager of the festival Victoria Yurtaeva added.

The opening ceremony of the forum will take place at the Philharmonic Hall at 6.30 pm. The next day, it is planned to show auteur cinema at 11.00 in Manas cinema. On the same day at 4.30 pm, there will be an exhibition of Chinese and Russian artists in the Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev. A solo performance will be held at the Bishkek Drama Theater named after Arsen Umuraliev on the last day of the festival at 7.00 pm.
