Rosselkhoznadzor returns more than 55 tons of goods to Kyrgyzstan for 2 weeks

For two weeks, the inspectors of Rosselkhoznadzor Administration for Novosibirsk region returned more than 55 tons of fruits and vegetables to Kyrgyzstan . Press service of the agency reported.

155.5 tons of Kazakh and 55.2 tons of Kyrgyz quarantine products were detained at Karasuk phytosanitary control post.

Trucks with onions, carrots, fresh plums, grapes, pears, apples, cucumbers, hot pepper, rice, as well as dill and parsley were transported from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for sale in Novosibirsk , Novokuznetsk and Khabarovsk .

Quarantine control found out that the products were transported without labeling on packages, containing information on the name of the product, country of origin, exporter and / or re-exporter or with invalid phytosanitary documents. As a result, all goods were returned to the senders.