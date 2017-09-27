Rosselkhoznadzor returns more than 55 tons of goods to Kyrgyzstan for 2 weeks

For two weeks, the inspectors of Rosselkhoznadzor Administration for
155.5 tons of Kazakh and 55.2 tons of Kyrgyz quarantine products were detained at Karasuk phytosanitary control post.
Trucks with onions, carrots, fresh plums, grapes, pears, apples, cucumbers, hot pepper, rice, as well as dill and parsley were transported from
Quarantine control found out that the products were transported without labeling on packages, containing information on the name of the product, country of origin, exporter and / or re-exporter or with invalid phytosanitary documents. As a result, all goods were returned to the senders.