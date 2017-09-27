Kazakhstan delivers non-enriched flour to Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan doesn’t check imported flour from Kazakhstan for compliance, Speaker of the Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov said today.

The director of the Department for Disease Prevention and Expertise of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Tolo Isakov spoke about the need to enrich the flour.

During processing at the mill, flour loses minerals and vitamins. In all other countries, flour is enriched, including America and Russia. Veterinary and other types of control were removed within the framework of the EEU. Therefore non-enriched flour is imported from Kazakhstan. We told about this to Kazakhstan and its representatives. Chynybai Tursunbekov

«The letter was sent to the EEU, it was reported that there is such a problem: Kazakhstan distributes enriched flour in the country, but sends non-enriched flour to us. We strengthened control in the domestic market and told Kazakhstan that we will not let them sell their flour in Kyrgyzstan ,» he said.