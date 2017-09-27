14:11
+19
USD 68.44
EUR 80.88
RUB 1.19
English

Kazakhstan delivers non-enriched flour to Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan doesn’t check imported flour from Kazakhstan for compliance, Speaker of the Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov said today.

The director of the Department for Disease Prevention and Expertise of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Tolo Isakov spoke about the need to enrich the flour.

During processing at the mill, flour loses minerals and vitamins. In all other countries, flour is enriched, including America and Russia. Veterinary and other types of control were removed within the framework of the EEU. Therefore non-enriched flour is imported from Kazakhstan. We told about this to Kazakhstan and its representatives.

Chynybai Tursunbekov

«The letter was sent to the EEU, it was reported that there is such a problem: Kazakhstan distributes enriched flour in the country, but sends non-enriched flour to us. We strengthened control in the domestic market and told Kazakhstan that we will not let them sell their flour in Kyrgyzstan,» he said.

The speaker noted that Kazakhstan is checking the imported goods from Kyrgyzstan. If the goods don’t meet the requirements, they send it back. «We also must work. But we don’t have control. Non-enriched flour is imported and distributed in the Kyrgyz Republic. No one knows what kind of quality it has. Hence, the controlling bodies are interested in this,» Chynybai Tursunbekov said.
link:
views: 85
Print
Related
Number of migrants from Kyrgyzstan exceeds 150,000 in Kazakhstan
Singer Omar to perform at Silk Way Star music contest in Kazakhstan
Citizen of Kazakhstan dies in Bishkek
Economy of Almaty 5 times exceeds GDP of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan sends note in answer to Kyrgyzstan
Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protest to Kazakhstan
Both Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan depend on cooperation on transboundary rivers
EEC to watch over Kyrgyzstan to return VAT on flour
$ 41 million. Which services of Kyrgyzstan to receive money from Kazakhstan
$ 41 million. Kazakhstan begins to provide assistance to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections
Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protest to Kazakhstan Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protest to Kazakhstan
Fate of Kyrgyzstani arrested in US for vandalism to be decided in early October Fate of Kyrgyzstani arrested in US for vandalism to be decided in early October
Scandal with Liglass.Company threatens Kyrgyzstan with international arbitration Scandal with Liglass.Company threatens Kyrgyzstan with international arbitration