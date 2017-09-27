10:36
Reclamation of Min-Kush uranium tailing dump started

Reclamation of the uranium tailing dump near Min-Kush village in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan was started. The Director of the Center for State Regulation of Environmental Protection and Ecological Safety under the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry, Baigabyl Tolongutov, informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the reclamation was started by Rosatom (Russia). It plans to spend 1,128 million rubles on the work.

As Baigabyl Tolongutov said, the international company began assessing the impact on the environment at the tailing dump near Mailuu-Suu town in Jalal-Abad region. The European Union has allocated € 2.5 million for the design works and subsequent reclamation, as well as for the assessment.

«A master plan has been drawn up for donors, that is, a rationale for where and what needs to be done in Central Asia. In total, our country needs € 100 million, € 17.5 million of which have been already allocated by the European Union,» Baigabyl Tolongutov said.

He stressed that there is a special account where donors will gradually transfer the money, the reclamation will be carried out in parallel to it.

Recall, at the 61st General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which was held on September 18-22, 2017 in Vienna (Austria), Kyrgyzstan, represented by the Director of the Environmental Protection Agency Abdykalyk Rustamov, signed «Strategic master plan for the restoration of the environment at uranium sites heritage in Central Asia
