A citizen of Kyrgyzstan faces up to 15 years in prison in Russia . Russian media reported.

Officers of the Moscow criminal investigation department reportedly received information that the woman was distributing drugs in their area. They found out that an unknown person distributes an advertisement on the Internet about the sale of narcotic drugs, and when she is transferred money to a bank card, she hides «doses» in the street and sends photos of the hiding to the client’s number.

Policemen detained a woman during the next hiding, who had a bag with a drug of more than 100 grams . The examination showed that it was heroin.

A criminal case was opened. The suspect was arrested.