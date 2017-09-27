Electrical networks of Bishkek and Chui region prepared for winter

Severelectro OJSC is nearing completion of the repair campaign.
As the press service of the company reported, for 8 months Severelectro OJSC carried out the repair of the electric power equipment for 140.4 million soms.
To reduce losses and increase the reliability of power supply to consumers, Severelectro OJSC cut trees along 0.4-6-10 kV overhead transmission lines with a length of more than
As a result of the work carried out, breakdown rate in Severelectro’s distribution networks compared to the same period in 2016 decreased by 13 percent. The total loss amounted to 12.51 percent.