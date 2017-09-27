Electrical networks of Bishkek and Chui region prepared for winter

Severelectro OJSC is nearing completion of the repair campaign.

As the press service of the company reported, for 8 months Severelectro OJSC carried out the repair of the electric power equipment for 140.4 million soms. 168 km of high-voltage overhead power transmission lines with a voltage of 35 kV, 1,500 kilometers of power lines with voltage 10 / 6-0.4 kV, 33 high-voltage transformer substations were repaired in the electric network areas of Chui, Talas regions and in Bishkek.

To reduce losses and increase the reliability of power supply to consumers, Severelectro OJSC cut trees along 0.4-6-10 kV overhead transmission lines with a length of more than 1,300 kilometers , replaced about 71 kilometers of lines by a larger section, replaced 53 overloaded and 6 underloaded oil transformers.

As a result of the work carried out, breakdown rate in Severelectro’s distribution networks compared to the same period in 2016 decreased by 13 percent. The total loss amounted to 12.51 percent.