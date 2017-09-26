18:27
Head of CSTO Staff tells about upcoming intelligence officers’ exercises

Colonel General, Chief of Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Anatoly Sidorov, told about the upcoming exercises of the intelligence divisions of the CSTO countries.

According to him, from October 3 to October 20, exercises of intelligence units «Poisk-2017,» the collective operational response forces «Vzaimodeistvie-2017» and the peacekeeping forces «Nerushimoe Bratstvo-2017» will be held in the territory of Russia, Armenia and Kazakhstan.

It is planned to work out the organization and conducting of reconnaissance, carrying out a joint operation to localize the armed conflict in the Caucasus region, as well as preparing and maintaining of peace by CSTO peacekeeping forces.
