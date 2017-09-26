About 140 victims of labor exploitation return to Kyrgyzstan every year

About 140 victims of illegal labor exploitation return to Kyrgyzstan annually. Deputy Chairman of the State Migration Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Asanbayev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, there are two indicators of illegal labor exploitation.

«The first is data about the people who turn to agencies with a statement that they are victims of human trafficking. The second indicator is the data on those who returned, but did not appeal to law enforcement agencies,» Deputy Chairman of the State Migration Service said.

As he noted, men, who had not been paid for work, prevail among those who returned from Russia , and mainly women, who returned from Turkey and the Arab countries, were forcibly kept in dens.

«There are about 140 returnees, but only 10-15 turn to courts, law enforcement agencies to bring the exploiters to justice, and one third of such facts involve young children who were sold,» Almazbek Asanbayev said.