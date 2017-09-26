Issyk-Kul for tourists. New roads, information centers and geopark

In the next four years, Issyk-Kul roads will become more convenient for tourists. There will also be tourist information service centers. Press service of the Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the ministry is preparing a draft of the third phase of the Program for the improvement of road communications in Central Asia . Its goal is to contribute to the sustainable development of Issyk-Kul region. It is proposed to build roads, improve airport infrastructure, implement a number of measures to improve transport, including aviation, security and sustainable tourism development.

So, it is planned to rehabilitate the remaining section of Tyup-Kegen road to the border with Kazakhstan . This will reduce the travel time from Karakol to Almaty almost twofold — from 600 kilometers to 338 kilometers . The road will pass along Almaty — Tyup —Karkyra checkpoint — Karakol route.

There will be rehabilitated about 30 kilometers of access roads to tourist facilities. For example, the route leading to the mountaineering base in Karkyra gorge will be repaired. From there the tourists begin the way to climb Khan-Tengri and Pobeda peaks, to Karakol National Park , as well as to Karakol airport.

«Feasibility study of the project, the development of which will begin in the near future, will show what works will be carried out at the international airports Issyk-Kul and Karakol. Preliminary, it is planned to build a new passenger terminal, fuel and refueling complex at Issyk-Kul airport and modernize rescue and fire fighting equipment,» the Ministry of Transport noted.

It is planned to introduce traffic monitoring system using CCTV cameras along Issyk-Kul transport ring.

One more important component of the project will be construction of tourist information service centers where the tourists can relax, have a snack, get access to the Internet, use toilets, collect the necessary information about the region and tourist sites, book a room, buy souvenirs.

Support is expected in the development of tourism statistics and geoparks. UNESCO preliminarily considers Aksuu and Tyup districts for the pilot implementation of Global Geopark concept.