12:39
+23
USD 68.43
EUR 81.46
RUB 1.19
English

Number of migrants from Kyrgyzstan in Turkey sharply increases in 2017

The number of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who received permission to work in Turkey, sharply increased in 2017. This was stated by the head of the Turkish Migration Service Sezilimiz Ramazan at the fourth meeting of senior officials of the Almaty Process.

According to him, 5,123 Kyrgyz citizens received a work permit in Turkey in 2017. «In 2016, this permission was received by 1,582 citizens, in 2015 — 2,363 people,» Sezilimiz Ramazan said.

He noted that 19,255 Kyrgyz citizens have permission to live in Turkey, 3,575 of whom are students.

The Almaty Process on the protection of refugees and international migration was initiated in 2011 by the Government of Kazakhstan with the participation of the International Organization for Migration and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner. The first meeting of the Process was held in Almaty in 2011, where a declaration was adopted in which the member states recognized the need to solve numerous problems caused by the complex dynamics of migration and mixed migration flows in Central Asia and the region as a whole.
link:
views: 57
Print
Related
Number of migrants from Kyrgyzstan exceeds 150,000 in Kazakhstan
What crimes Kyrgyzstanis commit in Russia
Kyrgyzstan and Russia partially settle problems of migrants with wages
China and Turkey to help with excavation of archaeological findings
Russia intends to deport foreigners for “undesirable behavior”
MIA of Russia prepares law on deportation of migrants working without contract
Kyrgyzstan receives more than $ 1 billion of immigrant remittances
KR is 4th among countries of former USSR in terms of Migrant Acceptance Index
Boeing-747 crash. Final documents for receiving compensation discussed
Construction of one of sections of Osh – Batken – Isfana road begins
Popular
Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections
Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protest to Kazakhstan Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protest to Kazakhstan
Details of termination of agreement with Liglass Trading Details of termination of agreement with Liglass Trading
Fate of Kyrgyzstani arrested in US for vandalism to be decided in early October Fate of Kyrgyzstani arrested in US for vandalism to be decided in early October