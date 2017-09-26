Number of migrants from Kyrgyzstan in Turkey sharply increases in 2017

The number of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who received permission to work in Turkey, sharply increased in 2017. This was stated by the head of the Turkish Migration Service Sezilimiz Ramazan at the fourth meeting of senior officials of the Almaty Process.

According to him, 5,123 Kyrgyz citizens received a work permit in Turkey in 2017. «In 2016, this permission was received by 1,582 citizens, in 2015 — 2,363 people,» Sezilimiz Ramazan said.

He noted that 19,255 Kyrgyz citizens have permission to live in Turkey, 3,575 of whom are students.