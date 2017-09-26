Azamat Usenov appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Mongolia

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to the People’s Republic of China Azamat Usenov was appointed Ambassador to Mongolia in addition to other duties. Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.
According to it, the President Almazbek Atambayev signed a decree.
Azamat Usenov was appointed the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to China in April 2017. The candidacy of the son-in-law of the mayor of Bishkek, Albek Ibraimov, was approved by the deputies on April 13.