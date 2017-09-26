12:40
Number of migrants from Kyrgyzstan exceeds 150,000 in Kazakhstan

The number of migrants from Kyrgyzstan exceeds 150,000 in Kazakhstan. This is stated in the review «Vulnerability of migrants and the needs of integration in Central Asia», prepared by the International Organization for Migration and other agencies.

The document says that in 2016 the number of Kyrgyz migrants increased by 40 percent. It is noted that after the republic’s accession to Eurasian Economic Union, the Kyrgyz citizens are no longer taken into account in the migration statistics of Kazakhstan. Most of the migrants settled in Almaty, Astana, as well as in border areas with the Kyrgyz Republic, mostly in Almaty and Zhambyl regions, the review says.
