Kickboxer Avazbek Amanbekov – champion of Asian Games

Kyrgyzstani Avazbek Amanbekov yesterday became the champion in martial arts of the Asian Games, held in Ashgabat. This is reported by the official site of the competition.

Our kickboxer performed in the «full contact» section in the weight category up to 57 kg . In the course of the tournament he defeated Rovsen Khabyrov ( Turkmenistan ), Ibrahim Alkhasan ( Syria ) and Pugu Silabov ( Turkmenistan ) with the same score 3:0. For Amanbekov, this is the first medal in similar competitions in his career.