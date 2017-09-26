Prime Minister inspects construction of hospitals, schools in south of republic

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov started a working trip to the south of the republic. He inspected the construction of schools and hospitals in Chon-Alai district of Osh region hit by an earthquake in the spring. Press service of the government reported.

The head of the Cabinet examined the secondary school named after V. Lenin in Kara-Myk village, built in 1985 and designed for 610 students. The school has not been completely repaired since its construction: money from the local budget is allocated only for the current repair. Having studied the situation, Sapar Isakov instructed to carry out major repairs in the institution.

The Prime Minister also examined the construction of a local hospital in Kara-Myk for 15 places. Only the walls have been erected there and the slabs have been installed, electrical work is being carried out. Sapar Isakov instructed the state agencies to finish the hospital quickly and put it into operation.

A two-storey school for 150 students is being built in Kulchu village. The object was erected only in a half. PM also instructed to accelerate the work. But after inspecting the sports hall under construction in Chak village, the head of government instructed to finish the facility before January 2018 and at the same time to make cosmetic repair of the outer part of the school and improve the adjacent territory.

Another school — in Kashka-Suu village — has been built since 2015. The money for construction of the building for 375 students is not enough. Schoolchildren are studying at an emergency school. The Prime Minister instructed to ensure the phased allocation of funds for the completion of construction works, pay special attention to their quality and hand over the facility by the beginning of 2018/2019 school year.

«The Prime Minister, taking into account the climatic conditions of Chon-Alai district of Osh region, stressed the need for the speediest completion of construction and reconstruction of the social and educational facilities of the district,» press service of the government commented.