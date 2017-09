Aisuluu Tynybekova won silver medal at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, the official site of the competition reported.

Yesterday, six Kyrgyzstanis came to the carpets. In the freestyle wrestling tournament, Alibek Osmonov (weight category up to 61 kg ), Dogdurbek uulu Elaman (up to 70 kg ) and Karagul uulu Baktiyar (up to 86 kg ) lost in the early stages.

In the tournament on women’s wrestling, Marsbek kyzy Nazira (up to 53 kg ) won one fight out of three and took the fifth place.

Aisuluu Tynybekova (up to 58 kg ) defeated Aki Hanai ( Japan ) in the quarter-finals, in the semifinals she defeated Ti Dao ( Vietnam ), and in the final she lost to Hingrou Pei ( China ).