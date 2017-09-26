09:27
President receives Prosecutor General to discuss violations during campaigning

Yesterday, the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev received the Prosecutor General Indira Dzoldubaeva. The parties discussed violations during campaigning, the Information Policy Department of the president reported.

Indira Dzoldubaeva told the president that the facts of violations voiced and published in the media and social networks are inspected. In particular, they check whether there is any bribery of voters and the use of administrative resources.

Almazbek Atambayev instructed the Prosecutor General’s Office to strengthen supervision over observance of the rule of law during the presidential elections and to take tough measures in detecting violations of the electoral legislation.
