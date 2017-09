For 8 months after the conclusion of the agreement on the free trade zone, the trade turnover between the EEU and Vietnam increased by 11.8 percent. Such data was voiced by Stanislav Georgievsky, Deputy Director of the Trade Policy Department of the EEC.

He said that there has been an increase in supplies from the Union to Vietnam of food products and agricultural raw materials, as well as metals and products from them. The largest increase in trade with Vietnam was recorded in Kazakhstan : the trade turnover has doubled. Trade of Belarus increased by 23.3 percent, Russia — by 5.5 percent.