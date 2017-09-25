One more underground walkway opened in Bishkek after reconstruction

One more underground walkway was opened in Bishkek after reconstruction and repair on Shabdan Baatyr Street . Press service of the mayor’s office reported.

According to it, major repairs began in August and ended in September. Facing plates have been replaced, finishing, plastering, painting of the walls and ceilings was made. In addition, the electrical wiring has been completely replaced. Metal shields and railings have been installed, pavement has been renovated.

Road curbs on both sides of the underpass were replaced. In the near future, stopping sites will be asphalted. In addition, garbage cans will be installed and small repairs to the roof will be carried out.