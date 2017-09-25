Kickboxers from Kyrgyzstan win three medals at Asian Games

Kickboxers from Kyrgyzstan won three medals at the Asian and Martial Arts Games held in Ashgabat. This was reported by the official site of the competition.

Today, within the framework of the Asian Games, six Kyrgyzstanis performed. Akram Baratov (low-kick section, weight category up to 51 kg ), Aibek Duishembiev (kick-light, up to 69 kg ) and Chynyz Kalbaev (point-fighting, up to 69 kg ) lost in the half-finals and finished the performance with bronze awards.

In the evening part of the kickboxing tournament, two representatives of the KR will come into the ring: the world champion Avazbek Amanbekov (full contact, up to 57 kg ), and the three-time world champion among professionals Aleksey Fedoseyev (low-kick, up to 63.5 kg ). Within the framework of the Asian Games, they have already won twice and now will fight for gold with the Turkmen fighters. Amanbekov will compete with Pugy Silabov, Fedoseyev — Mukhammet Altybaev.

In the medal standings, the KR team takes the 11th place. The number of awards won exceeded 50: seven gold, 15 silver and 29 bronze.