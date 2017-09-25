Almazbek Atambayev informed about preparations for elections

Vice Prime Minister Temir Dzhumakadyrov and CEC Chairman Nurzhan Shaildabekova told Almazbek Atambayev about preparations for the elections. This was reported by the Information Policy Department of the President’s Office.

According to it, during the meeting, the head of state was informed about the ongoing work on the preparation for the upcoming presidential elections, the measures taken to improve the work on the organization and conducting the elections, the material support for the upcoming elections, including equipping with the appropriate technical equipment.

The President noted that it is necessary to promptly react to reports on the use of an administrative resource and the bribery of voters and, in case of revealing such facts, to take all the measures provided for by law in respect of the perpetrators.