Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Health preparing for influenza epidemic

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan is preparing for the epidemiological season of ARVI and influenza.

According to the press center of the ministry, more than 84,000 doses of influenza vaccine were purchased for free prevention of people at risk. These are medical workers working in infectious diseases departments, ambulance, maternity hospitals, intensive care units, doctors of family medicine centers, boarders of orphanages and boarding schools, care centers for old and disabled, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases and military personnel. Vaccine distribution among the regions is at the completion stage.

In addition, delivery of 105,000 doses of influenza vaccine is expected from WHO; vaccination is free of charge. In general, before the epidemic season 2017-2018, it is planned to vaccinate against the flu more than 189,000 people at risk that is 2.5 times more than a year earlier.

For 8 months of 2017, 116,542 cases of ARVI were registered in the republic, which is 5% lower than the incidence for the same period of 2016. For 8 months, there were registered 400 cases of influenza that is 43 percent lower than in 2016.

«The laboratory network in the republic is provided with the necessary reagents, test systems and is ready for the diagnosis of influenza. More than 100 health workers have been trained in diagnostics, treatment, epidemiology and prevention of influenza for the coming epidemiological season. Sanitary and educational work to prevent ARVI and influenza has been strengthened among the population,» the message says.